Radicle Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00008568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.
About Radicle
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,463 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
