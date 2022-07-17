Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the June 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PMO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

