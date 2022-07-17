PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Up 0.7% This Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $9,312.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,135.49 or 0.99965889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00042932 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

