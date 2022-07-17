Project Pai (PAI) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1,766.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00073448 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,809,641,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,550,469 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

