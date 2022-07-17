Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0490

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $14.55 million and approximately $29,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 296,764,926 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

