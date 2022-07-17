Pax Dollar Hits Market Cap of $945.06 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.06 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00074205 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00013837 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.
