Olyseum Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.
About Olyseum
Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,297,563 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum.
Buying and Selling Olyseum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars.
