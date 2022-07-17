Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the June 15th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OCN stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,331. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $282.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jacques J. Busquet purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,817.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $162,727. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $16,095,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCN. BTIG Research began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

