Mina (MINA) Market Cap Tops $404.36 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Mina has a total market cap of $404.36 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 590,826,871 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.