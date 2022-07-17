Juggernaut (JGN) Price Hits $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $284,198.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

