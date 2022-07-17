HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $290,342.57 and $14,019.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001315 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00070271 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

