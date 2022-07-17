HEX (HEX) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $6.91 billion and $8.98 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00483859 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $460.63 or 0.02173363 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00335715 BTC.
About HEX
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
