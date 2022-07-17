HaloDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $24,027.31 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $24,027.31 and $1.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048861 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.
About HaloDAO
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.