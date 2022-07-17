HaloDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $24,027.31 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $24,027.31 and $1.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.