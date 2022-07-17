GYEN Market Cap Hits $19.63 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and $83,016.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021467 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.
GYEN Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
GYEN Coin Trading
