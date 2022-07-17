First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.
First Republic Bank Price Performance
NYSE:FRC traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.
First Republic Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.
Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.21.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.