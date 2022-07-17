FedoraCoin (TIPS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24,262.00

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $735,814.43 and $24,262.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00260308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

