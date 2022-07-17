extraDNA Hits One Day Volume of $31,436.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $96,227.42 and approximately $31,436.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,209.16 or 1.00069178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00211655 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00262388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00110366 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000202 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

