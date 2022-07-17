Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.0611 on Exchanges

Exeedme (XED) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $233,357.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

