Electric Vehicle Zone Tops One Day Trading Volume of $210,063.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $210,063.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00049032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

