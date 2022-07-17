Crust Shadow Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $983,312.70 and approximately $945.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

