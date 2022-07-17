Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Update

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTA remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

