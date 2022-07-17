Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.
NYSE CAG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
