Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Cintas stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cintas

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

