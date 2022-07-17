Cardstack Hits Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Cardstack has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $106,733.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

