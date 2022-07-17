Blox (CDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $620,892.00

Blox (CDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Blox coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blox has a market capitalization of $196.52 million and approximately $620,892.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blox has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.67 or 0.99992526 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008985 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003437 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Blox Coin Profile
Blox (CDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com.
Buying and Selling Blox
