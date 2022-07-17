Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $196.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

