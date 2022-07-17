Big Data Protocol Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $2.63 million and $118,101.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

