BetterBetting Reaches Market Cap of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

