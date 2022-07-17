2local (2LC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $37,281.00

2local (2LC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. 2local has a market cap of $76,197.46 and $37,281.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2local has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One 2local coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,356,277 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1.

2local Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

