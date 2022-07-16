Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

