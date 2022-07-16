Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 567 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 985.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.03. 221,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,875. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

