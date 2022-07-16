Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $235,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CME Group by 102.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.94. 1,760,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

