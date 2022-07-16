Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Shares of 1,854 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.75. 1,100,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.