Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signify Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Signify Health by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 431,974 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 1,442,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,326. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Insider Activity at Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

