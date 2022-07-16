Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 7,900 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Matson comprises approximately 1.5% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,971,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 256,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.