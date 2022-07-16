Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 2,988 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,988 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $74.40. 373,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

