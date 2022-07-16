xEURO (XEUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,552.30

xEURO (XEUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, xEURO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. xEURO has a total market capitalization of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00048639 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC.
About xEURO
xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here. xEURO’s official website is xeuro.online.
xEURO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for xEURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xEURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.