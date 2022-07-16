Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.