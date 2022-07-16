Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Public Storage by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $313.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.70. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

