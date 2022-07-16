Wootrade One Day Trading Volume Hits $45.82 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the dollar. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. Wootrade has a market cap of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wootrade

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network.

Buying and Selling Wootrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

