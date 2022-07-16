Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($27.95) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price target on Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($72.61) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,500 ($41.63) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.49) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($34.49) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,575.36 ($42.52).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,789.50 ($21.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,404 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,156.54. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,664 ($19.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($65.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.29.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.