Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

