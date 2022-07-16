Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.