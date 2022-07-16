Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

WPM stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

