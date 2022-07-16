Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 226.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
EHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,075. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
