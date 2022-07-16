Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 226.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

EHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,075. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 594,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

