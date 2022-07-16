WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $150.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.
WESCO International Stock Up 2.3 %
WCC stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.
WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in WESCO International by 9.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 79.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
