WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $150.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

WCC stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in WESCO International by 9.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 79.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

