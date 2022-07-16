Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Down 50.8% in June

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

HOWL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 98,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,596. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

