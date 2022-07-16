Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $229.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $345.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.78.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

