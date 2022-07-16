Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $180.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.23.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

