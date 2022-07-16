Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $115.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Allegion by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3,825.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

