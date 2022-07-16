Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.95

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 1323180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Welbilt Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of Welbilt

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,856,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 632,343 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 905,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

